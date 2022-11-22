CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!

It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years.

The CP Holiday Train will be making its first-ever stops in Jackman, Brownville and Hermon.

They will have a 30 minute concert at each stop.

Canadian Pacific says the train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

The last two years they have done virtual shows so they are excited to get back to hitting the rails and visiting communities.

The events are all free to attend.

For more information, visit: https://www.cpr.ca/holidaytrain

SCHEDULE - Wed. Nov. 23:

Jackman: CP railyard, 4 Walton Street adjacent to Rancourt Logistics

Arrival: 10:30 AM

Event: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Brownville: CP railyard, 1586 Main Road adjacent to CP parking lot

Arrival: 2:25 PM

Event: 2:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Hermon: Railway crossing on Dave’s Way between Coldbrook Road & Printers Drive.

Arrival: 5:45 PM

Event: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

