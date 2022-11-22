CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday

CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train(CP Holiday Train)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!

It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years.

The CP Holiday Train will be making its first-ever stops in Jackman, Brownville and Hermon.

They will have a 30 minute concert at each stop.

Canadian Pacific says the train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

The last two years they have done virtual shows so they are excited to get back to hitting the rails and visiting communities.

The events are all free to attend.

For more information, visit: https://www.cpr.ca/holidaytrain

SCHEDULE - Wed. Nov. 23:

Jackman: CP railyard, 4 Walton Street adjacent to Rancourt Logistics

  • Arrival: 10:30 AM
  • Event: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Brownville: CP railyard, 1586 Main Road adjacent to CP parking lot

  • Arrival: 2:25 PM
  • Event: 2:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Hermon: Railway crossing on Dave’s Way between Coldbrook Road & Printers Drive.

  • Arrival: 5:45 PM
  • Event: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Bangor’s Holiday Tree
Bangor’s holiday tree comes to town
1 in custody after shooting in Allagash
Generic police lights
3 men face charges after Sullivan drug bust
Moosehead Lake Region
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north