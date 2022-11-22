Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

Police and bystanders pulled the woman away from her burning car in Berwick
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night.

Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver, 23-year-old Kathryn Brooks, had been thrown from the car.

An officer and two passersby pulled Brooks to the other side of the road in order to get her away from the burning car.

She was initially taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital and then flown to Mass General to be treated for serious injuries. Her condition was not clear Tuesday morning.

Route 9 was closed for about three hours while police investigated. As of Tuesday, police had not commented on what factors may have led to the crash.

