Bangor’s holiday tree comes to town

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is looking a little extra jolly as we head into the holiday season.

Tuesday morning, a 35-foot spruce tree was installed in West Market Square.

Bangor resident Dan Sprague once again donated the tree to the city after a year-round search.

Sprague has done so for more than 25 years now.

The city says the tree coming to town marks the unofficial start to the holiday season.

”I just enjoy the fact that it’s bringing people to our downtown and bringing people together. It’s the holiday season is about bringing people together anyways, but this just gives people a reason to join and enjoy each other’s company during the holiday season,” said Aaron Huotari, director of Public Works.

The tree will be lit at the end of the Festival of Lights parade on Dec. 3.

