Bangor’s holiday tree comes to town

Bangor’s Holiday Tree
Bangor’s Holiday Tree(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is looking a little extra jolly as we head into the holiday season.

Tuesday morning, a 35-foot spruce tree was installed in West Market Square.

Bangor resident Dan Sprague once again donated the tree to the city after a year-round search.

Sprague has done so for more than 25 years now.

The city says the tree coming to town marks the unofficial start to the holiday season.

”I just enjoy the fact that it’s bringing people to our downtown and bringing people together. It’s the holiday season is about bringing people together anyways, but this just gives people a reason to join and enjoy each other’s company during the holiday season,” said Aaron Huotari, director of Public Works.

The tree will be lit at the end of the Festival of Lights parade on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

1 in custody after shooting in Allagash
Generic police lights
3 men face charges after Sullivan drug bust
Moosehead Lake Region
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
Gavel
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition