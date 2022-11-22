Bangor YMCA sees new members ‘can’ their joiner fee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA is inviting people to “can” their joiner fee.

Through the month of November, the nonprofit is allowing people to forgo a membership fee in exchange for five nonperishable food items.

Through helping to stock up the Y’s food pantry, new members can save up to $71 on their joiner fee.

The Y says they’ve seen quite a bit of generosity in the community, including from people who have already paid their membership dues.

“It shows the quality of our people in our region, our communities. We are surrounded by people who are just so kind and so generous and give, give, give, and we are all lucky to live in a community where we take care of each other. So, people step up when they hear about things like this,” said Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor YMCA.

