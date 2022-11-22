3 men face charges after Sullivan drug bust

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three men are facing charges after a drug bust in Sullivan Monday night.

Christopher Smith, 41, Randolph Garland, 58, both of Sullivan, and Steven Maldonado Rodriguez, 27, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking.

Authorities searched a home on Morancy Road and say they found 330 grams of suspected fentanyl, 35 grams of cocaine, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and $3,700.

They estimate the street value of the drugs to be about $55,000

The MDEA says their investigation included the undercover purchase of fentanyl from the home.

All three men are being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail.

