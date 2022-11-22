3 men face charges after Sullivan drug bust

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three men are facing charges after a drug bust in Sullivan Monday night.

Christopher Smith, 41, Randolph Garland, 58, both of Sullivan, and Steven Maldonado Rodriguez, 27, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking.

Authorities searched a home on Morancy Road and say they found 330 grams of suspected fentanyl, 35 grams of cocaine, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and $3,700.

They estimate the street value of the drugs to be about $55,000

The MDEA says their investigation included the undercover purchase of fentanyl from the home.

All three men are being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

1 in custody after shooting in Allagash
Moosehead Lake Region
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
Gavel
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
Husson's Gracie Theatre Previews Christmas Shows
Husson’s Gracie Theatre Previews Christmas Shows