1 in custody after shooting in Allagash

ALLAGASH, Maine (WABI) - A search is over in northern Maine following a shooting Tuesday morning in Allagash.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says police searched for a couple of hours before taking a person believed to be involved into custody.

We’re told the victim was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was not clear exactly where the shooting happened in Allagash or what the circumstances surrounding the shooting were.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.