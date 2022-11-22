1 in custody after shooting in Allagash

(WSAW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLAGASH, Maine (WABI) - A search is over in northern Maine following a shooting Tuesday morning in Allagash.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says police searched for a couple of hours before taking a person believed to be involved into custody.

We’re told the victim was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was not clear exactly where the shooting happened in Allagash or what the circumstances surrounding the shooting were.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Generic police lights
3 men face charges after Sullivan drug bust
Moosehead Lake Region
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
Gavel
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
Husson's Gracie Theatre Previews Christmas Shows
Husson’s Gracie Theatre Previews Christmas Shows