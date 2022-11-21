UMaine unveils world’s first bio-based 3D printed house

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Monday was a cause for celebration at the University of Maine campus in Orono as the world’s first bio-based 3D printed house was unveiled.

The 600-square-foot prototype has been a project at the Advanced Structures and Composites Center for years.

The home is built from recycled materials such as tiles and repurposed wood waste.

The center’s executive director, Habib Dagher, says this is a step forward in addressing the affordable housing crisis facing Maine and other areas of the country.

“It’s a lot of people working together towards a goal and a dream to provide housing to people that need it. There’s an incredible housing crisis, not only in Maine, but throughout the US, cut the cost too much, and we don’t have people to build them. So the other way to get there is to automate the process, that’s what we’re trying to do, and instead of using very expensive materials were using word residuals from the forest,” said Dagher.

This project is in partnership with the Maine Housing Authority and the U.S. Department of Energy and a program between UMaine and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.