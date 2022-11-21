UMaine unveils world’s first bio-based 3D printed house

World's first bio-based 3D printed house
World's first bio-based 3D printed house(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Monday was a cause for celebration at the University of Maine campus in Orono as the world’s first bio-based 3D printed house was unveiled.

The 600-square-foot prototype has been a project at the Advanced Structures and Composites Center for years.

The home is built from recycled materials such as tiles and repurposed wood waste.

The center’s executive director, Habib Dagher, says this is a step forward in addressing the affordable housing crisis facing Maine and other areas of the country.

“It’s a lot of people working together towards a goal and a dream to provide housing to people that need it. There’s an incredible housing crisis, not only in Maine, but throughout the US, cut the cost too much, and we don’t have people to build them. So the other way to get there is to automate the process, that’s what we’re trying to do, and instead of using very expensive materials were using word residuals from the forest,” said Dagher.

This project is in partnership with the Maine Housing Authority and the U.S. Department of Energy and a program between UMaine and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Gavel
Maine District Attorney joins sexual harassment lawsuit filed against judge
Happy Thanksgiving
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Turkey
Penquis reaches turkey goal
Pine cones
My Maine Gardens: preparing pine cones for holiday decorating