Police search Addison home as part of Cherryfield homicide investigation

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ADDSION, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police searched a home in Addison this weekend as part of their investigation into a homicide in Cherryfield.

A Public Safety Department spokesperson says they found several destructive devices in the home on East Side Road.

State Police and Bangor Police bomb teams along with the Fire Marshal’s Office rendered the devices safe without incident.

On Thursday night, A Whitneyville man was killed and two others were hurt after a reported home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield.

The medical examiner ruled 36-year-old Matthew Adams’ death a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public as the investigation continues.

