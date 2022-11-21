Penquis reaches turkey goal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are happy to report Monday afternoon Penquis has reached their goal of feeding 6,500 families this Thanksgiving.

Penquis says they had a wonderful turnout over the weekend outside Hannaford in Brewer with more donations of turkeys and cash.

Coupled with Free the Z and the WABI Turkey Telethon last week, Penquis will be able to help 6,500 families across 10 counties.

They say they are very grateful for the generosity of our caring community, and we want to thank all over our viewers who donated to our telethon last week!

