Penquis reaches turkey goal

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are happy to report Monday afternoon Penquis has reached their goal of feeding 6,500 families this Thanksgiving.

Penquis says they had a wonderful turnout over the weekend outside Hannaford in Brewer with more donations of turkeys and cash.

Coupled with Free the Z and the WABI Turkey Telethon last week, Penquis will be able to help 6,500 families across 10 counties.

They say they are very grateful for the generosity of our caring community, and we want to thank all over our viewers who donated to our telethon last week!

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Gavel
Maine District Attorney joins sexual harassment lawsuit filed against judge
Happy Thanksgiving
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
World's first bio-based 3D printed house
UMaine unveils world’s first bio-based 3D printed house
Pine cones
My Maine Gardens: preparing pine cones for holiday decorating