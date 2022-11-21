Officials respond to house fire in West Gardiner

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night.

They were called to Lindsey Lane around 10:00.

Officials confirmed to TV-5 Monday morning that the fire had been extinguished.

It is unknown if anyone was home at the time.

The extent of the damage is unknown as well.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

