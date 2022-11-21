Man sentenced to 4 years for 2020 Norridgewock crash that killed woman

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Norridgewock man will serve four years in prison for a crash that killed a woman two years ago in Norridgewock.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Joshua Savage was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

They say in November of 2020, Savage crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming car, killing 85-year-old Sally McKinley of Farmington, and leaving her 59-year-old son, who is disabled, with a broken wrist and ribs.

The Kennebec Journal says Savage pleaded no contest Friday to charges of manslaughter and criminal operating under the influence.

The newspaper reports Savage entered the plea because he could not plead guilty or not guilty as he has no memory of the crash.

Savage must also pay a fine of $2,100 and will lose his license for the mandatory minimum of 10 years.

