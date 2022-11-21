Maine man killed, woman injured in Virginia crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WABI) - A Maine man has died and a woman was injured after a crash Saturday morning this weekend in Virginia.
Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer trying to merge onto the highway ran off the road and went through a guardrail.
The trailer landed in the northbound lanes, hitting a pick-up.
The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Cynthia Fanning of Buxton, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Her passenger, 76-year-old Mark Fanning of Buxton, died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 58-year-old Ronald Wenger of Virginia, had serious injuries.
Wenger has been charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
