Maine man killed, woman injured in Virginia crash

Maine residents involved in crash in Virginia(Virginia State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WABI) - A Maine man has died and a woman was injured after a crash Saturday morning this weekend in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer trying to merge onto the highway ran off the road and went through a guardrail.

The trailer landed in the northbound lanes, hitting a pick-up.

The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Cynthia Fanning of Buxton, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Her passenger, 76-year-old Mark Fanning of Buxton, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 58-year-old Ronald Wenger of Virginia, had serious injuries.

Wenger has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

