Maine District Attorney joins sexual harassment lawsuit filed against judge

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine District Attorney has joined a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a Penobscot County district judge, according to the Bangor Daily News.

According to the complaint, Natasha Irving, the District Attorney for Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties, says she was sexually propositioned by Judge Charles Budd within three minutes of meeting him for the first time at a conference in Tennessee, including inviting her to sleep with him in his hotel room.

Samantha Pike, Program Director of Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Services at Wellspring, filed the lawsuit in federal court last week claiming Budd sexually harassed her at the same conference and that continued when they returned to Maine.

The BDN reports Budd was placed on administrative leave in August by the Chief Justice, but the reason has not been made public.

When asked by the paper, an attorney for Budd said his client denies the allegations against him.

