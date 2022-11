BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts announced Monday morning that Kane Brown is coming to the Bangor next summer.

According to the announcement, Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming” tour will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, June 22.

Special guests include Gabby Barrett and Restless Road.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 30.

