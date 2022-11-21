Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Gavel
Maine District Attorney joins sexual harassment lawsuit filed against judge
Happy Thanksgiving
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
World's first bio-based 3D printed house
UMaine unveils world’s first bio-based 3D printed house
Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder