Husson to launch online RN to BSN program in January

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is launching a new online program at the start of the 2023 Spring Semester.

The RN to BSN program is meant to make achieving a bachelor’s degree more accessible for both working nurses and students.

Courses can be completed at one’s own pace to allow students to continue working as they take classes.

It isn’t limited to students in Maine and can be accessed across the United States.

Husson encourages those thinking about a career in nursing to learn more.

“I would say check it out because nursing, you are guaranteed a job, there are multiple venues that you can practice in. It’s a profession that can be lifelong, if you don’t like what you’re doing today you can find a different place as you move forward in your career and progress and healthcare will not survive without nurses,” said Dr. Alicia Murray, director of the RN-BSN program.

According to Husson University, the state of Maine is projected to have a nursing shortfall of 1,450 nurses in 2025.

