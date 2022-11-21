Humane Society Waterville providing temporary foster for Thanksgiving Holiday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many animals will have to spend their holidays at a shelter while waiting for their forever homes.

“We find that animals that are in the shelter for a long period of time are stressed out,” Rae-Ann Demos said.

They are stressed out for various reasons including the noise that comes with staying in a Kennel next to other dogs. Rae Ann Demos, Executive Director at the Humane society Waterville is hoping for a respite period for the animals during the holiday.

“Basically, the Wednesday before thanksgiving, folks can come in pick up the dogs or the kittens, and then they can carry them through Saturday,” she said.

Those 4 days or more can make a difference in the lives of the 8 dogs ready for a home at the shelter. Tiffany Lowe, event coordinator at the shelter said their Save Me A Plate program is all about the animals enjoying the holidays, feeling loved.

“This program is absolutely important because kennel life is really stressful for dogs. They deserve to have a place to be that is quite that might have some family loving them,” Lowe said.

Much like the adoption program at the shelter, each dog will be matched with the right family.

“We ask a lot of questions because some animals do well with household with young children, others don’t,” Demos said.

Dogs like Buddy, a 9-year-old chihuahua whose partner recently passed. Demos said he would be better off at a home with another small dog and then there is Beau, who goes nowhere without a ball in his mouth.

“He does great with people and absolutely love being loved,” Demos said.

All in all, their goal is to empty the shelter so that all dogs and kittens have a home for the holiday.

“We are hoping these pets can go to a home and maybe have a little bit of turkey and sweet potato and maybe hang out on the couch and enjoy some one-on-one time with some families. Hopefully, they will find themselves falling in love with these cats and dogs and will decide to keep them forever,” Demos said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.