Flagger hit by car in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon.

Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North.

They say a woman was driving when she was blinded by the sun and hit the flagger.

We’re told they were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Chief and Director of Public Safety Christian Bailey says when it comes to the sun, drivers need to take it slow.

”Be vigilant pay attention particularly, you know when you’re going through construction zones, please make sure that you’re paying attention. Watch for the flaggers listen to the flaggers pay attention to the direction that they’re giving you. And if you get into a situation where the sun is is coming up or going down make sure if you can’t see decelerate, just go slow and even if you have to stop,” said Bailey.

No word on the flagger’s condition.

There are no charges against the driver at this time.

