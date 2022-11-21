Flagger hit by car in Hampden

Hampden ambulance
Hampden ambulance(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon.

Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North.

They say a woman was driving when she was blinded by the sun and hit the flagger.

We’re told they were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Chief and Director of Public Safety Christian Bailey says when it comes to the sun, drivers need to take it slow.

”Be vigilant pay attention particularly, you know when you’re going through construction zones, please make sure that you’re paying attention. Watch for the flaggers listen to the flaggers pay attention to the direction that they’re giving you. And if you get into a situation where the sun is is coming up or going down make sure if you can’t see decelerate, just go slow and even if you have to stop,” said Bailey.

No word on the flagger’s condition.

There are no charges against the driver at this time.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Joshua Savage
Man sentenced to 4 years for 2020 Norridgewock crash that killed woman
Zachary Borg, 28.
Corinna man sentenced for baby daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose
Husson University
Husson to launch online RN to BSN program in January
Maine Veterans Project
Maine Veterans Project distributes Thanksgiving meals