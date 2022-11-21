Corinna man sentenced for baby daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has been sentenced Monday in Bangor to two years in jail for his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose.

Zachary Borg, 28, will be out in less than a year after time already served.

The judge said he can be released in seven months because it’s been 17 months since he was arrested.

Borg was found guilty of felony aggravated assault earlier this month.

His daughter was taken into state custody after being taken to the hospital.

Officials say they found the fentanyl in the infant’s bedroom.

Borg will also serve four years of probation.

