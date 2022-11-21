Cold Overnight. Quiet Conditions Leading Up To Thanksgiving

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the region overnight. How quickly this front moves through will dictate how cold we get. If it moves through faster, expect colder overnight lows. For now, expect decreasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper teens north to the upper 20s along the coast. There will be the chance for snow showers in the mountains that could result in light accumulations. Winds will also increase overnight and could gust up to 30 mph. This will result in wind chill values that will drop into the single digits.

It will be breezy during the morning on Tuesday and winds will taper off throughout the day. Expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure passes to the south. Highs will range from near freezing over the north to close to 40° along the coast. Clouds will increase later in the day with an approaching cold front which will bring snow showers into Wednesday morning.

The rest of Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers in the mountains. Highs will reach the 30s & 40s.

By Thanksgiving, a Candian high pressure will move into the region bringing mostly sunny, but cold conditions. Highs will hover at if not below freezing.

A more active and warmer pattern is expected after Thanksgiving. Temperatures in the 40s expected through the weekend with some areas trying for close to 50° by Saturday and Sunday. For Friday, a cold front will cross the region and will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix inland and mostly rain along the coast. Saturday will be dry and cloudy. A stronger low will move along the coast Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. This low will bring the potential for a mix of rain & snow inland and mostly rain along the coast. This system will be highly track dependent. If the low hugs the coast more, then more rain can be expected.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with light snow showers north. Lows ranging from the teens north to the upper 20s along the coast. WSW winds increasing overnight with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & low 40s. Clouds will increase later in the day. Breezy WSW winds in the morning with gusts up to 25 mph before tapering off throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow in the mountains. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow inland with rain along the coast. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 40s, close to 50°.

SUNDAY: Rain/snow inland with rain along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & 40s.

