Chilly and breezy today with increasing clouds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waking up this morning feeling very frigid, cold overnight lows combined with gusty winds will make it feel like it’s the single digits to below zero in some locations. For the rest of today a small ridge of high pressure builds back in keeping us partly cloudy with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 30′s. Winds will remain on the breezy side through the day, out of the west at around 10-15 mph, gusting into the 20′s.

For the rest of the week through Thanksgiving Day we look to remain dry with plenty of sunshine. We warm up slightly towards the middle of the week, temperatures could reach the upper 30′s to low 40′s by Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will be on the chilly side, high temperatures will only reach the mid 30′s, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

After Thanksgiving, we are keeping an eye on a system that could produce some snow/rain mix Friday. At this point in time the storm is trending more on the rainy side rather than snow.

TODAY: Waking up to winds chill values in the single digits and below zero. Mostly sunny with highs reaching between 30-40. Strongest winds in the morning and tapering off throughout the day. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows temperatures reaching between 23-31.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs reaching between 33-40. Winds will be out of the W at around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Snow showers in the morning changing over to rain. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.