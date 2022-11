NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Newburgh.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Carmel Road North.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the 56-year-old woman was taken to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s Office investigates pedestrian traffic crash. On November 19, 2022, at 1:30 pm, the Penobscot Regional... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.