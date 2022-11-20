Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade

Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was going too fast around a corner.
Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after...
Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV.(Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELGRADE, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV.

First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.

Witnesses reported that the teen riding the ATV had passed two vehicles on the left. Officials were told the teen was going too fast to turn at the corner of Wings Mills Road and Manchester Road, and that he was thrown off, while the ATV kept going.

First responders weren’t able to save the teen. Deputies say it does not appear he was wearing a helmet, and the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Newburgh.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit in Newburgh
Over 50 vendors and 350 attendees gathered to buy, sell, and display a mix of modern and...
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
The first Fun Run and Walk for Heating Oil 5K was held Saturday outside of their location in...
Triumph Professional Cleaning Services hosts 5k to benefit Maine Veterans Project Saturday
Vehicle Struck by Ice and broke the Windshield of the car
Maine driver injured after ice smashes windshield