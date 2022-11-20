Cool and breezy today, with the chance for some flurries

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, an upper-level low pressure system tracks in from the west and swings in more clouds, cold air, and isolated snow showers. Winds also begin to increase this afternoon and evening with winds out of the west at around 10-15 mph. Cold temperatures tonight, combined with gusty winds could lead to very cold wind chills waking up Monday morning, some locations north could feel below zero, areas closer to Bangor and the coast could feel like single digits.

Cold overnight lows and gusty winds will make for very chilly start tomorrow morning. (WABI)

Monday, high pressure builds back in keeping us partly cloudy with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 30′s. The rest of the week looks quiet and cool through Thanksgiving. We remain dry and sunny, with temperatures only getting into the 30′s and 40′s.

After Thanksgiving, we are keeping an eye on a system that could produce some snow mix Friday. At this point in time the storm is trending more on the rainy side rather than snow.

TODAY: Partly sunny with isolated snow showers inland. Highs reach between 30-40. Winds will be out of the west at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds will be out of the west at around 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph along the coast. Temperatures drop between 10-20.

MONDAY: Waking up to winds chill values in the single digits and below zero. Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Strongest winds in the morning and tapering off throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Snow showers in the morning changing over to rain. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.