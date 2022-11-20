Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood in Bangor hosts Hanukkah Craft Fair

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hanukkah Marketplace in Bangor Saturday aimed to spread cheer ahead of the winter holiday.

The Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood presented the craft fair.

A dozen area artisans displayed and sold their products.

From pet goodies to earrings, there was something for everyone.

The fair has been going on for 20 years, but had to take the last 2 off due to the pandemic.

Organizers say their favorite part of the event, is the preparation.

”It’s fun for everyone to come together, again we haven’t been able to do it for 2 years, so it’s fun for the group to come together, and do the planning, get in touch with the crafters, try to get different crafters,” said Sisterhood Co-President Nanci Miller. “I think that’s what our group enjoys most about it.”

Hanukkah will be celebrated from the evening of December 18th, to the evening of December 26th this year.

