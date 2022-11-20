Brewer High School hosts 41st annual Turkey Trot Fun Run & Race

Over 300 people registered to run in the 1-mile fun run for children or the 3-mile road race for adults.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The chilly weather didn’t stop these runners Sunday! Brewer High School invited the local community back to attend, either virtually or in-person, the 41st annual Turkey Trot, a fun run and race aimed to raise money for the school’s sophomore class. The event amassed over 300 registrants for the day.

The trot consists of a one-mile fun run for children and a three-mile road race for adults. The route for the adult race starts on Dirigo Drive across the street from the high school and continues around the Ciancette building on Whiting Hill Rd. to return back to Brewer High.

The runners had their eyes on the grand prize offered -- turkeys for the first-place finishers in each age group and category! Hannaford donated 42 turkeys to the school for the event. Not only that, but raffles were available to give all runners a greater chance to win a prize for their efforts.

“The community has been incredibly generous,” Brewer High School teacher Asia Decker says about the outcome of this year’s Turkey Trot, “We have just really been appreciative and amazed by how many people have come out and have been willing to help us.”

Decker also gave a shout-out to fellow Brewer High teacher Mr. Rand, who has attended and ran in all 41 Turkey Trots the high school has hosted.

Keep in mind for next year’s Turkey Trot, runners who register by early November of next year will receive a free shirt designed by a student.

For more information about Brewer High or the Turkey Trot, visit their Facebook page.

