Waterville celebrates completion of revitalization project

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the revitalization project in downtown Waterville.

“Today is another new beginning in Waterville. This is a city that is always reinventing themselves and changing constantly,” Colby College President David Green said.

Green said it has been a partnership to get Waterville to this point.

“The whole idea of course is to be able to support the businesses so people can thrive when they come here, when they bring their businesses here, there are more jobs for people who are living in Waterville and central Maine.”

Part of the 11.2-million-dollar project is to convert Main and Front St. from a one way to a two-way traffic which is currently in effect.

“Being able to have a two way street really slows down the traffic, allows people to stop, to enter the businesses to find the things that they need here and for businesses to see this is an attractive place to be as well,” Green said.

Construction on the project began in March of 2021 and includes improvements to sidewalks and public green spaces.

Senator Susan Collins and Angus king spoke at the event. Collins says she is proud of the work they did to secure over 7 million dollars of federal grant to fund the project.

“It is so exciting to see this milestone be reached. Waterville looks terrific and it is going to be a real destination for people to come downtown, to walk the streets, enjoy the art center, the wonderful restaurants, the beautiful new hotel.”

She says she hopes people love what they see when they visit downtown Waterville.

“The city has never looked better,” Collins said. “It is revitalized, Waterville has always had a very proud past, it now has an exciting future.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.