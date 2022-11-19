Triumph Professional Cleaning Services hosts 5k to benefit Maine Veterans Project Saturday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Triumph Professional Cleaning Services held a special event this morning to help out a local organization.

The first Fun Run and Walk for Heating Oil 5K was held Saturday outside of their location in Brewer.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Maine Veterans Project’s Heating Oil Program, which assists veterans in our area in staying warm this winter.

In addition to the 3.1 mile course, there was a bake sale and silent auction.

Owner Ben Dunkle says this is something they hope to do year after year.

”As a team we’ve been discussing ways to give back to the community,” said Dunkle. “One of my employees is a veteran, and he said ‘hey let’s do something for the Vets,’ and so we decided Maine Veterans Project was a great organization to give to.”

For more information about how to help out Maine Veterans Project, you can visit them on Facebook.

