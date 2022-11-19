Threats once again close multiple Maine schools
Nov. 18, 2022
YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat.
Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools.
That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning.
It also included a mention of Falmouth....
Police say it’s too early to say if Friday’s threat is connected to the series of school shooting hoaxes on Tuesday.
