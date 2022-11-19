Threats once again close multiple Maine schools

School Threats
School Threats(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth and Yarmouth schools were closed Friday after a threat.

Officials say it was made over social media against Yarmouth schools.

That threat - discovered around 7 o’clock Friday morning.

It also included a mention of Falmouth....

Police say it’s too early to say if Friday’s threat is connected to the series of school shooting hoaxes on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine Veterans Project annual food give out
Big turnout of volunteers for Maine Veterans Project annual food give out
Dale Thistle
Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client
Hillary Goding
Old Town women sentenced to 19 years for death of her 3-year-old daughter
5 Thing To Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend