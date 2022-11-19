Sunny and dry today, temperatures reach the 30′s and 40′s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today we have a weak ridge of high pressure building over the region. This will keep us dry and sunny for today, but temperatures stay on the chilly side only getting into the 40′s and 30′s.

Sunday, an upper-level low pressure system tracks in from the west and swings in more clouds, cold air, and isolated snow showers. Winds also begin to increase on Sunday with winds out of the west at around 10-15 mph. Cold temperatures Sunday night, combined with gusty winds could lead to very cold wind chills, some locations north could feel below zero. Monday, high pressure builds back in keeping us partly cloudy with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 30′s.

The rest of the week looks quiet and cool through Thanksgiving. We remain dry and sunny, with temperatures only getting into the 30′s and 40′s. After Thanksgiving, we have to keep an eye on a system that could produce some snow for Friday morning but quickly changing to rain lasting into Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 39-44. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, low temperatures drop into the teens and 20′s for inland areas, along the coast temperatures hover right around freezing.

SUNDAY: Mostly clouds with isolated snow showers inland. Highs reach the low to mid 30′s inland and into the low 40′s along the coast. Winds will increase into the evening with westerly gusts up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Strongest winds in the morning and tapering off throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Snow showers in the morning changing over to rain. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

