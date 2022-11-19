Maine surrenders the Brice-Cowell Musket to New Hampshire
Wildcats outlast Black Bears, 42-41, in overtime rivalry game
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Brice-Cowell Musket is on its way out of Orono.
New Hampshire came out on top of the Black Bears, 42-41, in overtime.
The Wildcats jumped out to 7-0 and 21-14 leads after the first and second quarters, respectively.
The second half belonged to the Black Bears, enough to force overtime at 35-35.
During extra football, UNH pulled in front with a touchdown before the Black Bears answered to make it 42-41.
Maine elected to go for the win with a two-point conversion attempt, which fell short on a play-action pass from Joe Fagnano to Freddie Brock.
Jordan Stevens’s first season as Black Bears head coach finishes with a 2-9 record.
New Hampshire awaits its postseason fate, set to be announced during the NCAA Selection Show tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
