Maine driver injured after ice smashes windshield

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Officials are reminding drivers to clean off their windshields of any ice and snow.

This, after a driver was hurt in Caribou after ice flew off another vehicle and smashed into his windshield.

It happened just before 9a.m. Friday on the connector between the Van Buren Road and access highway.

The driver was hurt when the ice broke the windshield.

We’re told the driver was able to pull over and call for help.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

If anyone witness this incident, they’re asked to call the Caribou Police Department.

