Husson falls to Plymouth State in New England Bowl Series

Panthers prevail, 21-20, in Bangor after winning regular-season meeting, 17-0
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson football dropped its New England Bowl Series game against Plymouth State, 21-20, on its home turf on Saturday.

The opening score of the game came from the Eagle defense. Parker LaFrance picked up a fumble and returned it 44 yards for the score.

Elijah Garnett added a 26-yard touchdown run to give Husson a 14-point lead after the first quarter.

The Eagles scored again to take a 20-point lead in the second when quarterback Nic Visser ran in a score from two yards out. Husson and Aaron Paradis’s PAT attempt failed.

The momentum changed the rest of the way. Plymouth State scored the game’s remaining three touchdowns to overtake Husson and win, 21-20.

