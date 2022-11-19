Foxcroft Academy Ponies repeat as Class D state football champions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies were on a mission to repeat as state champions.

F.A. defeats Lisbon-St. Dominic, 41-22, in title game (WABI)

“It’s the best feeling probably that I’ve ever felt so far in my entire life. Just for this year, we’ve been working out at 6 a.m. right at school since June 14 was day one,” said Wyatt Rayfield, junior quarterback/defensive back.

F.A. came out flying against the Lisbon-St. Dominic Greyhounds right off the bus.

“We were ready. We got the ball first, and we went down and scored. That was a big part of our plan. We wanted the ball first, we wanted to go score, and that was what we did. It was just a matter of staying focused, locked in, and finishing the game,” said Rayfield.

It was a revenge game from the Ponies’ only loss in the regular season.

“We didn’t want to play anybody else. From the moment we lost, we knew we had a chip. Now that we saw them again, we knew we were playing all out the whole game. We weren’t stopping no matter what the score was,” said Caden Crocker, senior running back/safety.

The latest Gold Ball coming back to the Foxcroft trophy case is something special.

“It just feels great. It shows how much depth we have, and the young guys stepped up,” said Rayfield.

Giving another great memory to the Dover-Foxcroft community.

