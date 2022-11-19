Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club.

From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into the fully formed event it is today, with vendor and attendee numbers expected to be the best turnout to date.

Over 50 vendors offer tables upon tables of model trains, automobiles, freight cars, photographs, and toys for the public to peruse -- there was enough to build up a collection from scratch! Not only that, but an automated model train display and silent auction kept attendees of all ages engaged and interested.

Despite the 2020 show’s closure due to COVID-19, Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club member Bill Jenkins says the pandemic actually helped the hobby, “COVID honestly brought back a lot of [interest], because people were looking for hobbies to do and it was something you could have a lot of fun with your family.” While the free time in quarantine may have boosted interest in model trains, Jenkins also cites the technological advances of scaled-down trains and their displays as motivators for newcomers.

Located in Orland, ME, the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club is always welcoming new members. The group meets for an open house every Monday to socialize and test their model trains on tracks. For more information about the Annual Railroad Show or the club, visit Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club’s Facebook page.

