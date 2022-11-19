Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer

Over 50 vendors and 350 attendees gathered to buy, sell, and display a mix of modern and vintage model trains and accessories.
Over 50 vendors and 350 attendees gathered to buy, sell, and display a mix of modern and...
Over 50 vendors and 350 attendees gathered to buy, sell, and display a mix of modern and vintage model trains and accessories.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club.

From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into the fully formed event it is today, with vendor and attendee numbers expected to be the best turnout to date.

Over 50 vendors offer tables upon tables of model trains, automobiles, freight cars, photographs, and toys for the public to peruse -- there was enough to build up a collection from scratch! Not only that, but an automated model train display and silent auction kept attendees of all ages engaged and interested.

Despite the 2020 show’s closure due to COVID-19, Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club member Bill Jenkins says the pandemic actually helped the hobby, “COVID honestly brought back a lot of [interest], because people were looking for hobbies to do and it was something you could have a lot of fun with your family.” While the free time in quarantine may have boosted interest in model trains, Jenkins also cites the technological advances of scaled-down trains and their displays as motivators for newcomers.

Located in Orland, ME, the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club is always welcoming new members. The group meets for an open house every Monday to socialize and test their model trains on tracks. For more information about the Annual Railroad Show or the club, visit Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The first Fun Run and Walk for Heating Oil 5K was held Saturday outside of their location in...
Triumph Professional Cleaning Services hosts 5k to benefit Maine Veterans Project Saturday
Vehicle Struck by Ice and broke the Windshield of the car
Maine driver injured after ice smashes windshield
Sunny and dry today, temperatures reach the 30's and 40's.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony in Downtown Waterville
Waterville celebrates completion of revitalization project