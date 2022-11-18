Virginia police department adds pony to its force

Ringo is the Virginia Tech Police Department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony. (WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia Tech Police Department has a new honorary member on its police force.

Ringo is the department’s newest crime-stopping, heart-stealing, hand-shaking pony, WDBJ reported.

“He has his own community policing program called ‘Where’s Ringo the Police Patrol Pony,’” John Tarter, with the police department, said.

Ringo share smiles with Virginia Tech students on campus, allowing the department to spread important information.

“He’s an ambassador of goodwill and spreading happiness,” Tarter said.

“I feel that if he can be a stress reliever and bring joy during difficult times then he earns his hay,” Ringo’s owner Leslie Gregg said.

She said the partnership started from her walks on Tech’s campus with Ringo.

“We happened to run into someone on campus that was overseeing the Virginia Tech Police Department and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve fallen in love with this pony. I’d love to have you come and be a part of our program,’” Gregg said.

The police department said the pony is a natural when it comes to crime prevention. And with his booties and a diaper, he’s suited for all terrains.

“They’ll ask, ‘Why do you have a police patrol pony?’ And of course, our answer is, ‘Why not?’ And it makes people happy and it promotes our programs and services,” Tarter said.

