Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted.

Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

Journey Williams, 31, was indicted on a robbery charge.

According to police, two men went into the store and demanded all of the cash.

They indicated they had a weapon.

A description of their vehicle led police to arrest Welch, Williams, and 25-year old Michael Marble of Rumford.

At last check, Marble has not been indicted.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.