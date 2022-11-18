Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery

FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making bombs in his apartment.(Source: Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted.

Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

Journey Williams, 31, was indicted on a robbery charge.

According to police, two men went into the store and demanded all of the cash.

They indicated they had a weapon.

A description of their vehicle led police to arrest Welch, Williams, and 25-year old Michael Marble of Rumford.

At last check, Marble has not been indicted.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

5 Thing To Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Holiday Greif
Bangor Symphony Orchestra
HOLIDAY GRIEF
HOLIDAY GRIEF