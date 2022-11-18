Sights and sounds from annual TV5 Turkey Telethon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Family, friends, and food. That’s what Thanksgiving is all about!

Thanks to all of you, more Mainers will be able to enjoy their holiday with a little less stress.

Check out some of the sights and sounds of our annual turkey telethon.

If you’d like to give, there’s still time.

Either text “TURKEY” to 44321, or visit Penquis.org to donate online. Or, you can swing by the Brewer Hannaford parking lot to give in person.

