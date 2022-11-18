Police: Suspect in day-long standoff in Cornish arrested after he stabbed a police K9

The standoff spanned an entire day, closing part of a Cornish road
At one point, York Police Department canine team Sgt. Jon Rogers and K9 Gunther attempted to...
At one point, York Police Department canine team Sgt. Jon Rogers and K9 Gunther attempted to subdue Kalinoksi when he appeared to be unarmed. However, police say Kalinoski had access to a knife and stabbed Gunther in the rear left leg and rear inner right leg. Gunther was transported to the Scarborough Animal Hospital where he was treated and released.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end, and the suspect has been arrested.

Officials say the standoff started after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires around 6:45 a.m on Thursday.

According to deputies, the incident stemmed from an interaction about landscaping over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the scene on Spur Road, but say Kalinoski was uncooperative and went back to his own home.

Police spent all day trying to communicate with Kalinoski, but were not able to reach him.

At one point, York Police Department canine team Sgt. Jon Rogers and K9 Gunther attempted to subdue Kalinoksi when he appeared to be unarmed. However, police say Kalinoski had access to a knife and stabbed Gunther in the rear left leg and rear inner right leg. Gunther was transported to the Scarborough Animal Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police eventually had to dismantle certain parts of his home in order to use chemical munitions and to be able to communicate with Kalinoski. Police say they saw him several times armed with blades and improvised weapons.

At about 6:30 Friday morning, police say Kalinoski came out of the home, armed with what they later determined to be a fake gun, and was arrested.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called non-life-threatning injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

5 Thing To Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Holiday Greif
Bangor Symphony Orchestra
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery
HOLIDAY GRIEF
HOLIDAY GRIEF