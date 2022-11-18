Police: Suspect in day-long standoff in Cornish arrested after he stabbed a police K9

CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end, and the suspect has been arrested.

Officials say the standoff started after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires around 6:45 a.m on Thursday.

According to deputies, the incident stemmed from an interaction about landscaping over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the scene on Spur Road, but say Kalinoski was uncooperative and went back to his own home.

Police spent all day trying to communicate with Kalinoski, but were not able to reach him.

At one point, York Police Department canine team Sgt. Jon Rogers and K9 Gunther attempted to subdue Kalinoksi when he appeared to be unarmed. However, police say Kalinoski had access to a knife and stabbed Gunther in the rear left leg and rear inner right leg. Gunther was transported to the Scarborough Animal Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police eventually had to dismantle certain parts of his home in order to use chemical munitions and to be able to communicate with Kalinoski. Police say they saw him several times armed with blades and improvised weapons.

At about 6:30 Friday morning, police say Kalinoski came out of the home, armed with what they later determined to be a fake gun, and was arrested.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called non-life-threatning injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.