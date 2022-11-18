Pleasant Saturday, Turning Colder Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level low will continue to spin over the Canadian Maritimes. This will bring some clouds and a few scattered snow showers over parts of northern & western Maine through the first part of the evening. Overnight lows will range from the teens north to the mid to upper 20s closer to the coast.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend as temperatures will reach the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly sunny skies. A weak upper-level ridge will help to bring a nice first part of the weekend. By Sunday, the same upper-level low that has been sitting over the Hudson Bay will spin in clouds, snow showers and colder air into the region. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 30s.

High pressure will begin to build on Sunday evening into Monday. This will bring even colder air and will also cause our winds to pick up. Westerly winds Sunday night into Monday could gust up to 30-35 mph. This combined with the cold air will result in some wind chill values over northern Maine that could fall below 0­°. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wind chill values Sunday night into Monday morning will drop down into the single digits above and below zero. (WABI)

Quiet and cold conditions leading up to Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day also looks to remain quiet with highs in the 30s.

Thanksgiving day looks to be dry with mostly sunny skies. It will be cold with temperatures in the 20s & 30s. (WABI)

Once we get into the weekend after Thanksgiving, that is when the pattern could change. It is still VERY early and will be highly track dependent, but a low-pressure system could bring us initially snow Friday morning before changing over to rain lasting into Saturday.

Watching the track of a low for after Thanksgiving. This could bring us our next potential for a Wintry mix. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few light snow showers in the mountains. Lows will range from the teens to the upper 20s. WSW winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s and 40s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly clouds with snow showers inland. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Winds will increase into the evening with westerly gusts up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Strongest winds in the morning and tapering off throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Snow showers in the morning changing over to rain. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.