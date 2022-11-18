Penquis begins distributing turkeys; still in need of donations

Brewer Hannaford
Brewer Hannaford(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With less than a week until Thanksgiving, it’s go-time when it comes to getting turkeys on the tables of those who need them.

Thursday night marked another successful TV5 Turkey Telethon.

Along with Z107.3, we were able to collect more than 4,500 turkeys for Mainers in 10 counties.

Friday, Penquis was on hand at Hannaford in Brewer to begin the works of distributing the donations.

But it wasn’t just birds getting handed out on Friday

“We had a large shoe donation and we’ve been able to give out shoes, we’ve been able to give out lunchboxes. You never know what you’re going to get. Penquis really is just a resource for the community and it gives us so much joy to give back,” said Renae Muscatell, Penquis Relations Manager.

While you’ve been incredibly generous so far, there’s still work to do.

Penquis is still nearly 2,000 turkeys short from what they need this year.

Text “TURKEY” to 44321 or visit penquis.org to donate.

Or you can stop by Hannaford in Brewer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday to donate in person.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Drug take back kiosk at Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital
Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital now has drug take back kiosk
Maine Ocean
Lobster rules to protect whale will wait 2 years, judge says
Holiday tree
Bangor Holiday Tree to be put up next week
Hillary Goding
Old Town women sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
Three Corners Solar project
Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project