Penquis begins distributing turkeys; still in need of donations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With less than a week until Thanksgiving, it’s go-time when it comes to getting turkeys on the tables of those who need them.

Thursday night marked another successful TV5 Turkey Telethon.

Along with Z107.3, we were able to collect more than 4,500 turkeys for Mainers in 10 counties.

Friday, Penquis was on hand at Hannaford in Brewer to begin the works of distributing the donations.

But it wasn’t just birds getting handed out on Friday

“We had a large shoe donation and we’ve been able to give out shoes, we’ve been able to give out lunchboxes. You never know what you’re going to get. Penquis really is just a resource for the community and it gives us so much joy to give back,” said Renae Muscatell, Penquis Relations Manager.

While you’ve been incredibly generous so far, there’s still work to do.

Penquis is still nearly 2,000 turkeys short from what they need this year.

Text “TURKEY” to 44321 or visit penquis.org to donate.

Or you can stop by Hannaford in Brewer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday to donate in person.

