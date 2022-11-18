Old Town women sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

Hillary Goding
Hillary Goding(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year has been sentenced.

Hillary Goding, 29, appeared in court Friday.

A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended all but 19, and to be put on probation for 6 years.

We have a reporter in the courtroom Friday who says she addressed the court with an emotional apology to her family.

Goding was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges, but as a result of a plea deal, the murder charge was dropped.

She was arrested in June of last year after her daughter, Hailey, was pronounced dead at a Bangor hospital.

Prosecutors say Hailey was exposed to drugs a few days before and did not receive medical attention until the next day after she stopped breathing.

Court records showed she had fentanyl in her system when she died.

