Maine Harvest Festival begins this weekend

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for one of Maine’s biggest agricultural and craft gatherings.

The Maine Harvest Festival gets underway at the Cross Insurance Center Saturday.

This is the 11th year for the event.

There will be 90 vendors from all over Maine in attendance showcasing their extraordinary creations.

”Last year we did have about less than half of the amount that we have this year because of COVID. Last year we also had the mask mandate in place, so lifting that and things getting back to normal, we have an increase amount of vendors, and we’re hoping for a lot more people to attend this year as well,” said Abigail Michaud, special events coordinator .

The Maine Harvest Festival runs Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $8.

Active military and veterans get in for $6.

Children 12 and under are free.

