Iron Bath Works awarded nearly $182 million
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works.
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the U.S. Navy awarded BIW the contract modification for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program.
This funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for planning yard services.
The work is expected to be completed by January 2024.
