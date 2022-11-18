Foxcroft Academy ready to repeat this weekend

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies have returned to the Class D State Football Championship in their quest to repeat and bring another Gold Ball back to Dover-Foxcroft.

Class D State Football Championship set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bangor's Cameron Stadium

The Ponies have enjoyed another dominant season. They stand at a 465-76 point differential through their 9-1 record including playoff wins over Madison-Carrabec-Valley and Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale.

F.A. hasn’t lost in nearly two months, dating back to Sept. 23 when they dropped a 14-13 decision to Lisbon-St. Dominic.

The Greyhounds now stand in the way of the Ponies’ repeat, but Foxcroft is banking on star player Caden Crocker staying healthy after being injured in the last game.

“He’s a really good part of our team as a leader. Without him leading us on the field, we didn’t know what to do. We’ve learned how to play without him, but now he’s a big factor or our team. That’s a blessing to be able to play them again, the one team we lost to. It was by one point. It’s just mistakes that we can fix, like three fumbles and an interception. That just won’t happen again,” said Kemsley Marsters, junior running back/linebacker.

The top-seeded Ponies and No. 3 Greyhounds are set to kick off at Bangor’s Cameron Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Bangor’s state championship doubleheader concludes with the Class C title game between Medomak Valley and Leavitt after that at 2:30 p.m.

