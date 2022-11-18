Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client

Dale Thistle
Dale Thistle(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client.

Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon.

Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July.

He pocketed about $290,000 from a settlement he negotiated that was intended for the estate of Gilman Friend of Newport.

During his trial, Thistle’s lawyer argued that a brain injury he suffered when he was hit by a drunk driver is to blame for his actions.

While the jury dismissed the idea, Thistle said Friday he never would have taken the money if not for the crash.

Thistle apologized to friend’s children in court, saying he got himself into this predicament.

“I want to say that it’s shameful and embarrassing to stand before you. I wish that things have been different. I wish you all deserve. I wish you still had your father,” said Thistle.

“This is a pretty significant sentence. Mr. Thistle will need to do at least two years in Maine Department of Corrections. And we’re hopeful that this will send a message to other professionals throughout the state that they need to manage their money carefully not take what’s not theirs,” said Charlie Boyle, assistant attorney general.

In addition to his prison sentence, Thistle was also ordered to serve three years of probation and pay nearly $300,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Maine
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine Veterans Project annual food give out
Big turnout of volunteers for Maine Veterans Project annual food give out
Hillary Goding
Old Town women sentenced to 19 years for death of her 3-year-old daughter
5 Thing To Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion