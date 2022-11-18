Day-long Cornish police standoff comes to an end

Portland, Maine (WMTW) - A standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end. Officials say the standoff started yesterday morning after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires.

Deputies say the incident stemmed from an interaction about landscaping over the weekend. Authorities responded to Spur Road, but say Kalinoski was uncooperative and went back to his own home. After nearly 24-hours, police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.

