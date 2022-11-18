Construction has started on Three Corners Solar project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction has commenced on Maine’s largest solar project.

Longroad Energy is a U.S.-based renewable energy developer.

The $200 million Three Corners Solar project is in Kennebec County.

It is set to be completed by early 2024.

The renewable energy generated by the project will be used by EDF Energy Services to serve its corporate customer base in New England.

Along with generating $8 million in property taxes for the State of Maine and host communities, Three Corners Solar is expected to avoid emissions of approximately 140,000 metric tons of CO 2 annually.

That’s equivalent of taking 30,000 cars off the road during the project’s duration.

