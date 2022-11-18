The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed

Pixelle says it will keep its mill in Jay running until the end of April
Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected
Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced.

Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to WMTW on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.

In September, the company said it would close the mill completely at the beginning of 2023.

Around 230 people are employed at the mill and will be affected by its closure. The mill makes up about 22% of the town of Jay’s tax base, according to LaFreniere.

The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County economies since it was opened in the 1960s.

The Maine Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Team, in partnership with the RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Adult Education, is hosting a career resource fair on Dec. 5, 2022, for workers of the mill. The fair will also be open to the general public. It will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Adult Education at 9 Cedar St. in Livermore Falls.

