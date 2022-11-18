Chilly and Mainly Dry Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level low pressure spinning over Hudson Bay will keep plenty of clouds across the area today with some breaks of sunshine mixed in again especially areas closer to the coast. A weak disturbance wrapping around the upper low could bring a few isolated snow showers to northern areas and the mountains today too but overall it looks to be mainly dry. Highs today will be in the 30s to around 40°.Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. It’ll be a cold night with lows in the mid-teens to around 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

A weak ridge of high pressure building into the area Saturday will bring us a brighter day with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. We’ll remain cool with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Colder air, wrapping around the upper low over Hudson Bay, will move in for Sunday and Monday. At the same time, it looks like the pressure gradient is going to tighten up a bit over the region too resulting in some breezy conditions both days. The combination of the colder air moving in and the breezy conditions will make for cold days Sunday and Monday. An upper level disturbance moving through the state Sunday will give us more clouds and a good chance of snow showers or some mixed rain/snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s but will feel much colder with the breeze factored in. Breezy and cold weather continues Monday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s under a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will build in for Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers possible across the north and mountains. Highs between 30°-40°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 15°-26°, coldest north. Light west/southwest wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 33°-42°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30° north and 30s elsewhere.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.